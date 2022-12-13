Dismiss former minister Sunder Sham Arora’s regular bail plea: Punjab Vigilance Bureau

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 12

Seeking the dismissal of regular bail petition filed by former minister Sunder Sham Arora in an FIR registered in October under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, the Vigilance Bureau today told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that there was a strong apprehension that he may use his influence.

“The accused/petitioner Sunder Sham Arora is an influential person, who remained a cabinet minister of the state, so there is strong apprehension that he may use his influence to affect the evidence/witnesses in this case. Therefore, it is most humbly prayed that keeping in view the facts mentioned above, the present bail application of the petitioner may kindly be dismissed, in the interest of justice,” the bureau submitted in a status report by its DSP Ajay Kumar.

The report, placed before Justice Raj Mohan Singh’s Bench, added Mohali Special Court dismissed his regular bail application on November 16, keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the alleged offence.

The report further added the investigation, being carried out, was at a “very crucial stage”. The record and other circumstantial evidences were being collected to ascertain the source of trap money and the other persons involved in the crime. A report from the cyber-cell was also awaited.

Taking up the petition filed though counsel Gautam Dutt, Justice Raj Mohan Singh had on the previous date of hearing called for a status report on Arora’s plea. The FIR in the matter was registered on the complaint of Vigilance AIG Manmohan Kumar.

The Bench was told that the complainant received a call saying he was Sunder Sham Arora, former minister and an old acquaintance. The complainant alleged that the accused came to his house and eventually told him about a matter pending against him. It was further alleged that the accused offered the complainant a bribe of Rs 1 crore and Rs 50 lakh was handed over to the complainant by the accused.

Senior advocate RS Rai, with Dutt, contended it appeared from the FIR’s bare perusal that the present case had been registered to due to political grudge against the petitioner and tarnish his image before the public at large.

It was added that nothing was required to be recovered from him. Moreover, the investigation was almost complete and challan would be presented in near future. There was no apprehension of the petitioner threatening any of the witnesses as almost all of them were official at high posts.

