Don’t politicise health sector: Centre to AAP govt

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 1

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya said the Punjab Government should desist from turning the Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs), funded by the Centre, into Aam Aadmi Clinics.

“Health sector is priority of the Central Government. We do not want politics on this issue. The state governments can’t violate a memorandum of understanding with the Centre,” said Mandaviya.

The Union Minister was in Barnala to share achievements of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the last nine years. He also presided over a meeting of senior BJP leaders from Punjab.

“Any state government can launch its own health scheme. I told Dr Balbir Singh that no politics should be done on this matter. The HWCs were launched jointly by the Centre and the state government for benefit of residents,” he said.

“The country has seen rapid improvement in health, education and other sectors under the leadership of PM Modi,” he said.