Drone carrying heroin recovered in Punjab’s Amritsar; cross-border smuggling attempt foiled

Chandigarh, December 5
The BSF has recovered a drone along with a packet of heroin near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab’s Amritsar district, foiling yet another cross-border drug-smuggling attempt, officials said Monday.
Upon hearing the buzzing sound of a drone near Roranwala Kalan village around 2:35 am, BSF troops fired in that direction, they said.
Later, while searching the area, the troops recovered a broken quadcopter and a packet of narcotics, officials said.
On Sunday, a drone was recovered near the international border in Tarn Taran district along with three kg of heroin. On December 3, the BSF personnel recovered about 25 kg of heroin, which was airdropped by a Pakistani drone in Fazilka district.
