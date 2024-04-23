Environment not on agenda of Lok Sabha candidates and their parties

Mahesh Sharma

Malerkotla, April 22

‘Planet versus Plastics’, theme of the World Earth Day 2024 is neither a part of agenda of major political parties wrenching to grab power in the Lok Sabha, nor a part of speeches of candidates wooing voters by organising meetings at every nook and corner of this part of Malwa.

Almost during all the events being organised by candidates and their supporters as a part of campaign for ensuing election for Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, ban on identified single-use plastic items is violated with impunity, thus frustrating the resolve to end plastics for planetary health.

On the other hand, enthusiasts, including government personnel contributing silently for preservation of the planet, go unsung normally.

Chief of the Gurmat Sewa Society Jandali, Gagandeep Singh Nirmaley, regretted that successive governments had failed to sensitise masses about causes and consequences of degradation of environment in general and planet earth in particular.

“Though the GOI’s Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, vide the Plastic Waste Management Amendment Rules, 2021, had imposed a ban on identified single-use plastic items, none of the candidate or their supporters have bothered to raise the issue of failure of the administration to implement the ban in letter and spirit,” said Nirmaley maintaining that majority of organisations claiming to work for the preservation of the environment, overlook their resolves on conclusion of the events on special days.

Upset over the unconcern of political leaders towards preservation of original nature of the mother earth, patron of a national level cyclists group Nihal Singh Ubhi said his associates have launched a movement to spread awareness about need of immediate check on contamination of top layer of earth with non-biodegradable pollutants including plastics, insecticides and pesticides. “While we tried to sensitise residents of rural areas of this belt about rationalisation of use of plastics, pesticides and fertilisers by organising a cycle rally in association with cyclists from adjoining districts, we have decided to coordinate with the administration for widening the scope of our movement under guidance of experts in the subject,” said Ubhi.

Prabhjot Singh, a police personnel posted at Malerkotla acknowledged that environmentalists in the department had been working for the cause by planting saplings of fruiting and shade trees at premises of their offices on special days, including birthdays and anniversaries. “Even today, we came early to the office to devote more time to look after plants as a token of our commitment to save mother earth,” said Prabhjot, maintaining that the extra concern for preservation of earth was not aimed at drawing the attention of seniors or expecting some appreciation.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Environment #Lok Sabha #Malerkotla