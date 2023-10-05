Ex-FM Manpreet Badal's pre-arrest bail rejected

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, October 4

Additional District and Sessions Judge Dr Ram Kumar Singla on Wednesday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal in the Bathinda plot purchase case.

Manpreet’s counsel Sukhdeep Bhinder said, “We put forward our arguments in the court in favour of bail to Manpreet, but the court not agreeing to our arguments has rejected the plea. Now, we will go to the high court.”

Earlier, the Vigilance Bureau had registered an FIR against Manpreet on charges of irregularities in the purchase of property under Sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 (1) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, besides the Information Technology Act.

Former Bathinda Development Authority (BDA) CA Bikramjit Shergill, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj have also been booked in the case. Of these, Rajiv Kumar, Vikas Arora and Amandeep Singh have already been arrested, while others are still absconding.

The Vigilance had launched an investigation into the matter based on former MLA Sarup Chand Singla’s 2021 complaint, alleging irregularities in the purchase of the property at a prime location in Bathinda.

The VB claimed that Manpreet abused his position to purchase two plots measuring 1,560 sq yds in Bathinda.

#Manpreet Badal