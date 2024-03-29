Punjab excise officials involved in arm-twisting of wholesalers: ED to court

New Delhi, March 28
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday told a Delhi court that it had summoned Punjab excise officials for their alleged involvement in arm-twisting of wholesalers who refused to pay bribes to them.
In its application seeking further remand of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for his custodial interrogation in the excise policy scam, the probe agency alleged involvement of Punjab Excise Department officials in the scam.
“The factories of these wholesalers were either shut down or not allowed to dispatch their goods from Punjab by these excise officials when the demands of bribes were not fulfilled,” the application read.
The agency had summoned the officials, but they could not appear on the summons due to the Sangrur tragedy. The officials had then sought some time from the agency, the application for the same was submitted before the court.
The Enforcement Directorate had also sought the visitor register from the Chief Minister’s office (CMO), but the agency was informed that there were no registers maintained there. The agency further learnt that appointments with the Chief Minister were made on the CMO portal, details of which the agency has sought from the office, it submitted.
