Farmer Shubhkaran's death: Probe panel seeks 6 weeks to file interim report

Chandigarh, April 10

Less than two months after farmer Shubhkaran Singh lost his life on the Punjab-Haryana border during the ongoing protests, a probe panel set up by the Punjab and Haryana High Court under a retired judge has sought six weeks to file interim report on the place of death.

The panel, headed by Justice Jaishree Thakur, was asked by the high court during the previous date of hearing to furnish, among other things, a report on the police authorities having jurisdiction to investigate the matter as the place of occurrence and the death had to be confirmed. The Bench had observed that one State was shirking its responsibilities, while the other was yearning to get its hands on the investigation.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing, a communication from Justice Thakur was placed before the Bench of Acting Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Lapita Banerji. It said the committee had decided to make a site visit on April 18.

It added that necessary notices had been duly issued to the petitioners, along with advocates appearing as interveners, to be present at the PWD Guest House, Narwana, on the specified date at 11:30 am. “The Judge on behalf of the committee has requested for six-week time to file interim report regarding the place, where the death of Subh Karan took place, and for six-month time to submit a final report. Accordingly, proceedings are deferred for 28.05.2024 to await the interim report,” the Bench observed.

