Farmers stage protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans in Rampura Phul

Bathinda, April 8

BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Faridkot, Hans Raj Hans, today faced protest at Rampura Phul town in Bathinda district on Monday evening.

As per information, Hans Raj Hans was scheduled to visit a place at Rampura Phul at 7 pm today evening. As farmers came to know about this, they started gathering at the venue to stage protest against him.

However, sensing the development, police had done adequate security arrangements. Tensions brew up and irked farmers removed barricades to reach at the venue where the BJP candidate was reaching. Police had to use mild force to stop and control the farmers.

BKU Ekta Ugrahan district president Shingara Singh Mann said, “Farmers from our outfit today staged protest against BJP candidate Hans Raj Hans, who was reaching at Rampura Phul today evening. Police had used force to stopped the farmers from reaching the venue”.

The farmer’s protest was in line with Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s decision to protest against the saffron party in the Lok Sabha election.

Farmers claimed that they are protesting against BJP for not fulfilling farmer’s demands and crackdown at Punjab-Haryana borders.

