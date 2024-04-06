Fire breaks out at Faridkot hospital

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 5

Fire broke out at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital today afternoon.

The blaze, which started at the medicine ward, was brought under control by the Fire Department.

The hospital management came into action and evacuated all patients safely.

Medical Superintendent Dr Neetu Kukar said the incident may had been caused by the short-circuit in electrical fittings.

