Eight passengers die, several injured after bus falls into feeder canal in Punjab’s Muktsar

Archit Watts

Muktsar, September 19

Eight passengers died and 11 others were injured after a Amritsar-bound private bus fell into the Sirhind feeder canal on the Muktsar-Kotkapura highway on Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials, the bus of a Gidderbaha-based private company had left the Muktsar bus stand around 1 pm for Kotkapura, which fell into the canal at around 1.25 pm.

Sources said the bus driver reportedly lost control over the wheels in the rain.

“The condition of the road built over the bridge on this canal is not satisfactory and there was some waterlogging as well, which might have caused this tragic accident,” said Raja, a native of Warring village, who was engaged in the rescue operation.

“I have seen at least five bodies being fished out from the canal. Also, some people were seen getting washed away in the canal. Initially, the nearby villagers had started the rescue operation, but later a large number of cops reached the spot and pulled out the bus from the canal using heavy machines. However, it seems a number of people have lost their lives,” he added.

Muktsar deputy medical commissioner Dr Bandana Bansal said all the injured passengers have been admitted at the civil hospital Muktsar.

