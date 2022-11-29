Following altercation, man kills friend at hotel in Punjab's Batala; later tells cops that armed men shot him dead on Batala-Amritsar highway

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

Batala, November 29

A man was murdered by his friend at a local hotel on Monday night and he later told police that the two were driving to Amritsar when armed men travelling in a car opened fire killing his friend on the spot.

Initially, the cops believed Amritpal Singh’s story but when he was put under sustained interrogation he told the police that he killed Ajitpal Singh, a SAD worker, at a hotel.

SSP Satinder Singh said Amritpal, after committing the crime, took the body to a nearby hospital where he told the doctors that his friend had been shot at by armed men on the Batala-Amritsar highway.

The doctors became suspicious and informed the police. Later, when the cops questioned him, he told them that he had a fight with Ajitpal over an issue following which he shot him dead with his revolver.

The SSP said a case under Section 302 of the IPC (murder) had been registered against Amritpal at the Sadar police station. “We have arrested the accused and are ascertaining the motive behind the crime. It is an odd case where the complainant himself has turned out to be the accused. He left too many gaps in his story which made us crack the case,” he said.