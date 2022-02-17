Following his controversial remark, Charanjit Channi says it was aimed only at Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 17

Breaking his silence on the controversy over his remarks on not letting "Uttar Pradesh, Bihar de bhaiye" enter the state, CM Charanjit Channi has said that the comments were aimed only at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was trying to rule the state through backdoor.

The opposition had misconstrued it, Channi said.

During Tuesday’s roadshow at Ropar, Channi in the presence of Priyanka Gandhi had made the remark, generating strong reactions from the opposition.

Channi had said, “Priyanka Gandhi is Punjab's daughter-in-law, she is the bahu of Punjabis. Bhaiyas from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Delhi cannot come here and rule. We will not allow UP bhaiyas to stray into Punjab.”

Facing competition from AAP, the Congress has upped its attack on Kejriwal. The comments were part of the campaign against the Delhi Chief Minister who has been campaigning extensively in Punjab.

