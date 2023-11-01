Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal appears before Vigilance

Bathinda, October 31
Former Finance Minister Manpreet Badal, who is facing charges of causing financial loss of Rs 65 lakh to the Punjab Government, appeared at the vigilance office here today. Accompanied by his lawyer Sukhdeep Singh Bhinder, he reached the office. He was also carrying his medical certificate.
Manpreet answered the questions in a closed room for about two-and-a-half hours. He demanded that the investigation of his case should be handed over to the CBI.
Meanwhile, Vigilance DSP Kulwant Singh said Manpreet was asked questions based on the statements of those arrested. Some questions related to his properties were also asked from him and he was asked to bring the related documents at the next hearing. Later, the VB put his arrest on record and released him as per bail on personal bond and surety bond given on the spot.
