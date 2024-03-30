Former Punjab Police SP sentenced to 10 years in jail in a 32-year-old case

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 30

A CBI court sentenced former SP of Punjab Police, Amarjit Singh, the then SHO/SI of the Jhabal police station, to 10 years in jail and Rs 1 lakh fine for the abduction of Balwinder Singh of Jhabal, Tarn Taran, in a 32-year-old case.

Accused Ashok Kumar, the then DSP, died during the trial and proceedings against him were abated.

The chargesheet, under Sections 120-B and 364 of the IPC, was filed against both the accused on September 16, 1999 and charges were framed in 2000 but the trial remained stayed from 2002 to 2022 on the basis of petitions of the accused which were dismissed later on. During this period many witnesses died, said CBI public prosecutors Jai Hind and Anmol Narang.

Accused Amarjit Singh of Moga, 60, retired as SP recently. Cops suspected Balwinder Singh was an acquaintance of a militant hailing from his village. Since the victim went missing, the family claimed that they did not even get the death certificate.

The case has also been referred to DLSA for compensation to victim’s family, including three children, they added.

According to CBI, on October 4, 1992 morning, Balwinder’s wife Rajwant Kaur and mother Gurbachan Kaur were picked by police party headed by DSP Ashok Kumar and SHO Jhabhal Amarjit Singh. In the evening, Rajwant was brought back to her village Jhabhal and the same day husband Balwinder Singh was also abducted. Rajwant, Balwinder, his mother Gurbachan Kaur were kept at the police station. Gurbachan was released after four days. Rajwant was released after eight days and after 15 days it was disclosed that Balwinder Singh had been taken to Ferozepur. His whereabouts are not known thereafter.

