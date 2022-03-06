Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Tribune News Service



Amritsar, March 6

A trooper of the Border Security Force fatally shot four of his colleagues at a camp here, officials said on Sunday.

The fratricide was reported at the camp of the 114 Battalion (Bn) at the BSF Khasa headquarters, which is located close to the Attari-Wagah border.

An official statement on the incident is still awaited. Sources, however, identified the trooper as Ct Setteppa SK of ‘B’ Coy 144 Bn. Several people were wounded in the incident. He died after some colleagues also present at the complex shot him.

They were all moved to a private hospital, which declared them dead, sources said. One trooper was critically wounded and is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under heavy police security.

The force has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

