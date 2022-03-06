Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Trooper who opened fire is among five killed

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Photo for representational purpose only. File

Tribune News Service


Amritsar, March 6

A trooper of the Border Security Force fatally shot four of his colleagues at a camp here, officials said on Sunday.

The fratricide was reported at the camp of the 114 Battalion (Bn) at the BSF Khasa headquarters, which is located close to the Attari-Wagah border.

An official statement on the incident is still awaited. Sources, however, identified the trooper as Ct Setteppa SK of ‘B’ Coy 144 Bn. Several people were wounded in the incident. He died after some colleagues also present at the complex shot him.

They were all moved to a private hospital, which declared them dead, sources said. One trooper was critically wounded and is undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital under heavy police security.

The force has ordered a court of inquiry into the incident.

#fratricide

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Ukraine: Indian students in Sumy suspend their march to Russian border after MEA's advisory

2
Punjab

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

3
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

4
Himachal

Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases

5
Punjab

BJP will retain four states; do better than expected in Punjab: Nadda

6
Nation russia-ukraine war

Medical student from Haryana moves to Poland along with Kyiv house-owner's family

7
Haryana

Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused

8
Nation

NMC allows foreign medical students to complete internship in India with conditions

9
Punjab

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

10
Nation

Assembly elections 2022: Will retain 4 states, do well in Punjab, says BJP chief J P Nadda

Don't Miss

View All
Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur
Entertainment

Kareena Kapoor’s birthday wish for ‘Gorgeous Iggy’ has Saif holding this cute little boy who looks exactly like Taimur; picture inside

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body over 12 days in Rajasthan
Nation

Heroin worth Rs 6 crore extracted from African woman's body in Rajasthan over 12 days

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'
Trending

Sonakshi Sinha reacts to wedding rumours with Salman Khan, says 'are you so dumb...'

Amritsar: Rare frescoes at Ranjit Singh’s palace still await conservation
Punjab

Rare frescoes at Maharaja Ranjit Singh's palace still await conservation

Goodbye, Shane... gone too soon
Sports

Goodbye, Shane Warne... gone too soon

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world’s sympathy amid war with Russia?
Trending

If Ukraine president wanted he could have fled: Here is why #Zelenskyy has world's sympathy amid war with Russia

Poll factor: Pollution board ‘goes slow’ on raids
Punjab

Poll factor: Punjab Pollution Control Board 'goes slow' on raids

Doctor density in country 5 per 10,000
Nation

Doctor density in India 5 per 10,000

Top Stories

Fratricide: Five BSF personnel killed in Amritsar camp

Five BSF personnel killed in fratricidal incident at Amritsar camp

Trooper who opened fire is among five killed

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: India evacuates all its citizens from Ukraine's Pisochyn

In a tweet, Indian Embassy asks citizens still stranded in U...

India post 244/7 against Pakistan in ICC women’s World Cup opener

India crush Pakistan by 107 runs in ICC Women's World Cup opener

Chasing a tricky target of 245, Pakistan team fell way short...

Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach traders

Russia-Ukraine War fallout: Demand for wheat from India soars; retail giants approach Punjab traders

Enquiries were being received for the past week from global ...

Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase

Russia-Ukraine War: IAF flight carrying 210 Indians land at Hindan airbase

Eleven more special flights are expected to operate on Sunda...

Cities

View All

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Amritsar Deputy Commissioner reviews arrangements for counting of votes

Action against staff who skipped poll duty

Recarpeted in December, roads in New Amritsar area start giving way

Seized vehicles a headache for Amritsar police

Three cops held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater ‘unfit’ for drinking

Malwa Belt: 80% groundwater 'unfit' for drinking

Out of Kharkiv, but not danger, says Mansa girl

Risking lives sole option for those stuck: Ukraine returnee

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to hold fresh stray dog census

Notices to 11,000 rent defaulters by Chandigarh Housing Board

UKRAINE CRISIS: 3 months before MBBS degree, war horror for Panchkula's Aanchal Sharma

Indian students on their own in Ukraine: Returnee

Now, physical OPDs to run full throttle at PGI, Chandigarh

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Delhi HC Chief Justice DN Patel next TDSAT Chairperson

Delhi High Court: Daughter-in-law has no indefeasible right in shared house

Decision on 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict Davinder Pal Bhullar's release deferred by sentence review board

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

Of 56 students, 28 return home safely

'Had lost hope that we'd survive'

Revelling in nature's bounty

Raising voice against war, students march for peace

Five couples reunited at camp for marital disputes

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

18 dist students still stuck in Ukraine, 43 in other countries

Police, locals misbehaved, looted us in Ukraine, allege Indian students

2 fresh cases of Covid in Ludhiana district

Post Covid recovery, health issues irk patients: Expert

Villagers catch 3 drug smugglers

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Patiala Central Jail authorities restrict meetings with Bikram Singh Majithia

Engineering student held for stealing cars in Patiala