Gangster Jassa Happowal nabbed in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 30

The Punjab Police have arrested gangster Karanjit Singh, alias Jassa Happowal, who was wanted in six murder cases. He was an operative of foreign-based gangster Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, and Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassa Mohanwalia.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said here today that, “Gangster Jassa Happowal was wanted in at least six murder cases, including the sensational double-murder of a mother and daughter, which took place at Bhojowal village in Jalandhar (rural) last month and other heinous crimes,” he said.

Police teams have also seized two pistols, a .30-bore and .32-bore, along with two magazines and 10 cartridges from them. A motorcycle sans registration number has also been impounded.

DGP Yadav said following reliable inputs that Happowal was on way to conduct a recce for one of his targets, teams from Counter Intelligence (CI), Jalandhar, devised a plan and managed to arrest him after intercepting his motorcycle on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

Sharing more details, AIG, CI, Navjot Singh Mahal said during questioning, Happowal confessed to involvement in six murder cases and some other criminal cases pertaining to attempt to murder, car-jacking and looting Western Union branches.

Further investigations are going on, he added. The police have registered an FIR in this connection.

