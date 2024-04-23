Patiala girl’s death: Two of 4 cake samples fail test

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 22

Two out of the four samples collected by the Health Department following the death of 10-year-old Manvi have failed test. District Health Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jindal said, “The samples were collected separately. The report arrived today and two samples failed the parameters. The report of the cake sample consumed by Manvi is yet to come.” The report would be submitted in the court.

As per the sources, high concentration of artificial sweetener found in the failed cake samples.

Manvi had died after eating a cake on March 24. Manvi’s mother Kajal had ordered a cake online from Cake Kanha, which was registered on the name of Krishna Group. The cake order was routed to New India Bakery in Adalat Bazaar and delivered by food delivery app Zomato.

