Govt’s nonchalant approach to farmers’ issues worrying: Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh, October 26
Senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Wednesday termed the casual and nonchalant approach of the Bhagwant Mann government towards resolving issues pertaining to farmers a cause for concern and worry.
“The Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) under the leadership of Joginder Singh Ugrahan has been sitting outside the house of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur for nearly 18 days. Farmers are out in the open and were forced to celebrate Diwali on roads far away from their homes. One call by Bhagwant Mann to farmers could have united them with their families on the day of festival of lights,” said Bajwa.
Meanwhile, the Congress leader accused the AAP leaders’ kin misusing govt vehicles. He said Bhagwant Mann, during campaigns under ‘Mission Punjab 2022’, misled the people of Punjab in election rallies in February 2022. He lured voters with his commitment to protect the people of Punjab and holy books of all religions and refused additional security offered to him by the government, said Bajwa.
