Gurdaspur SI caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Chandigarh, March 26
The Vigilance Bureau on Tuesday apprehended Gurpartap Singh, Sub-Inspector, posted as reader to the SP, Headquarters, Gurdaspur, red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.
An official spokesperson of the state VB said the accused was arrested on a complaint lodged by Chander Shekhar Azad of Dinanagar.
He further said the complainant had approached the VB and alleged that the police official had demanded Rs 10,000 in lieu of an inquiry report in his favour. The complainant further added that the accused had already taken Rs 5,000 and demanding the remaining balance.
He further added that after a preliminary inquiry, a VB team laid a trap and the accused was caught red-handed while accepting the second instalment of Rs 5,000 in the presence of two official witnesses.
He further added that a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act had been registered in Amritsar range.
