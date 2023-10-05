Gurminder Singh tipped to be new Advocate General of Punjab

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 4

In a significant development, senior advocate Gurminder Singh is poised to take over as the Advocate General (AG) of Punjab, amid the widely anticipated resignation of the incumbent, Vinod Ghai. The appointment remained a matter of conjecture throughout the day as a formal notification on Gurminder Singh’s appointment, initially expected today, remained elusive.

Ghai’s resignation has been on the cards for months following the controversy surrounding the withdrawal of notifications related to the recently announced panchayat, panchayat samiti and zila parishad elections in the state.

Information available suggests that Gurminder Singh’s name was finalised after deliberations at the highest levels of the government, taking into account various factors, including the ongoing issues with the current AG. Sources indicate that Ghai submitted his resignation earlier in the day, leading to the swift clearance of the file regarding Gurminder’s appointment by the Punjab Chief Minister.

However, the day-long drama took an unexpected turn as the finalisation of the matter faced delays reportedly due to certain developments in Delhi involving a senior AAP leader.

Renowned for his extensive expertise in constitutional, service and criminal law, Gurminder’s potential elevation as AG is expected to bring legal acumen to the role.

#Vinod Ghai