High Court summons Punjab prison officials over ‘false affidavit’ in jail assault case

Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, December 12

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has summoned Punjab Additional Director-General of Police, Prisons, and Deputy Inspector-General of Prisons, after observing that prima facie a false affidavit had been filed before the court.

Hoshiarpur District and Sessions Judge has also been directed to submit a detailed report. The matter pertains to the alleged beating up of an inmate in the jail premises.

The direction by Justice N S Shekhawat of the high court came on a petition filed against the State of Punjab and other respondents by Harinder Pal Singh through counsel Amit Agnihotri.

As the matter came up for resumed hearing before the Bench, a reply was filed by way of an affidavit by Additional Director-General of Police, following high court’s order dated November 16.

Among other things, the affidavit stated that eight CCTV cameras were installed in front of a gurudwara and temple inside the jail by their management committees.

It was further stated in the affidavit that only jail employees were seen in the footage and not prisoner Harinder Pal Singh. As per the inquiry officer the prisoner was neither beaten nor suffered injury, it was stated.

Agnihotri, on the other hand, played footage from his pen-drive during the court proceedings, following which Justice Shekhawat asserted it was apparent from the recording that some person was being beaten up by the jail officials inside the premises.

“Thus, in the prima facie opinion of the Court, a false affidavit has been filed before this court. Additional Director-General of Police, Prisons, Punjab, Chandigarh, as well as Deputy Inspector General of Prisons, Amritsar, is directed to remain present in the Court on the next date of hearing”.

Justice Shekhawat also took note of Agnihotri’s contentions that the petitioner had moved an application before Hoshiarpur District and Sessions Judge, requesting him to take action in the matter.

“The District and Sessions Judge, Hoshiarpur, is also directed to submit a detailed report with regard to the application, submitted by the present petitioner”.

The case will now come up for further hearing on December 14.

#Hoshiarpur