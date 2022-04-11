Husband kills woman in Muktsar

Muktsar: A man allegedly killed his wife by hitting her with an axe in Mandi Bariwala. The deceased has been identified as Sarbjit Kaur. Complainant Bharpur Singh, father of the deceased, blamed his son-in-law Jasdeep Singh and his parents Sukhdev Singh and Harjinder Kaur. “A case has been registered against three persons,” said Sub-Inspector Ravinder Kaur. TNS
‘Taking due care of stone’
Amritsar: The management of the Golden Temple has made it clear that a piece of colourful stone, which came out of the inlay work during cleaning on the night of April 6, was not a precious one but due care has been taken as it’s a part of the heritage building of the Sikh shrine. TNS
Cadets remember martyrs
Sangrur: The NCC unit of Akal Degree College for Women in collaboration with the 4 Punjab Girls Battalion organised an event dedicated to martyrs. Families of 36 martyrs from Sangrur, Mansa, Barnala and Malerkotla were honoured. Colonel SK Sharma (VSM) briefed about the sacrifices made by martyrs.
