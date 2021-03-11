Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend

Tribune News Service

Jupinderjit Singh/Manav Dander

Chandigarh/ Ludhiana, May 30

Sidhu Mossewala's friend Gurwinder Singh--who was along with the Punjabi singer when they were fired upon by unknown men--also suffered gunshot wounds in the attack. He told the police that he had fired two shots at the assailants after first spray of bullets on the car.

“I fired twice from my pistol, but the assailants surrounded the car from the three sides and sprayed bullets. One assailant with an assault rifle fired from front while others from two sides. I ducked to save myself. The assailants focus was on Mossewala.”

“In his statement to the police from DMC hospital at Ludhiana," he said: "Mossewala was on the way to his massi's (maternal aunt) house when the attack happened. He did not take gunmen as the house was nearby and the Thar car was already full.”

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s two friends Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh are undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. Both were brought to the hospital yesterday around 8:30 pm. Gurwinder Singh (26) has gunshot wound in the right arm while Gurpreet Singh (32) has suffered bullet injury in left arm and right thigh.

“There has been huge blood loss and blood transfusion of both has been done. The condition of both is stable and out of danger. They are admitted in the Emergency. They will be operated in the afternoon around 2 pm and bullets would be removed. Presently, we are carrying out all the related tests to ensure related parameters are normal before the surgery,” said Dr Rajnish Garg, Head of Orthopaedic department.

