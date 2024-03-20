I-T Dept gears up to check use of black money in Lok Sabha elections

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 19

The Directorate of Investigation of the Income Tax Department today announced arrangements to curb the use of black money in the Lok Sabha elections.

A department spokesperson said a control room with toll-free number (1800-180-2140) and Whatsapp number (9877982435) had been set up at Income Tax Office, Chandigarh, for receiving complaints. Teams of officers had been placed in each district to act on the complaints.

