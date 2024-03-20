I-T Dept gears up to check use of black money in Lok Sabha elections

Chandigarh, March 19
The Directorate of Investigation of the Income Tax Department today announced arrangements to curb the use of black money in the Lok Sabha elections.
A department spokesperson said a control room with toll-free number (1800-180-2140) and Whatsapp number (9877982435) had been set up at Income Tax Office, Chandigarh, for receiving complaints. Teams of officers had been placed in each district to act on the complaints.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Nomination process for 1st phase of Lok Sabha election begins in 102 seats across 21 states and UTs
Election to 18th Lok Sabha will begin on April 19 followed b...
2 children hacked to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun; killer had asked for Rs 5,000 from kids father
The children were aged around 11 and 6 years
Video: Moosewala’s father alleges government wants him to prove legitimacy of his newborn boy
Two days after the birth of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's...
North Korea claims progress in developing a hypersonic missile designed to strike distant US targets
A hypersonic missile is among an array of high-tech weapons ...