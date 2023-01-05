'14,000 illegal colonies in Punjab'; builders to face action, says Aman Arora

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 4

Around 14,000 unauthorised colonies have mushroomed in the state due to negligence of the previous governments, said Housing and Urban Development Minister Aman Arora here today.

Accompanied by Power Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, he paid obeisance at the Golden Temple and Sri Durgiana Mandir.

Arora said the government won’t tolerate illegal/unauthorised colonies or structures. Each and every colony must be approved from PUDA, he said.

“During a survey, we found that many colonies have come up at such places where not even a fire brigade can reach in case of emergency. I warn the colonisers to refrain from such illegal practices or be ready to face action,” he said.

