  Indiscipline in Congress forced me to join AAP: Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Indiscipline in Congress forced me to join AAP: Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Indiscipline in Congress forced me to join AAP: Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal

Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal



Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal recently switched over to AAP, which fielded him from Hoshiarpur. A radiologist by profession, he had remained two-time Congress MLA from the Chabbewal Assembly segment, its Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha and chief of the SC cell. In an interview with Deepkamal Kaur, Dr Chabbewal, says, “AAP is a better platform” to work with and deliver more than other parties. The excerpts:

What were your compulsions to shift from the Congress to AAP?

In the Congress, there was indiscipline. Factionalism was at its peak. I was getting a feeling that the efforts that I was making were not yielding fruits. It had rather become difficult to work in the party. In AAP, I am feeling very comfortable and enjoying my work.

Just three days before joining AAP, you were protesting in the Assembly against the state government over the mounting debt. What was the reason for sudden change of heart?

The debt is still there and it reflects in the Budget document. But I think AAP is delivering well and people are appreciating its policies and overall working style.

Have you shifted under duress as the government had initiated an inquiry against you for issuing fake sanction letters under Punjab Nirman Scheme ahead of 2022 polls?

We had the sanction for the scheme from the government and Rs 10,000-15,000 was to be distributed per person. An amount of Rs 80 lakh had already been distributed by the then Congress government. An amount of Rs 4 crore more was to be doled out. The DC, Hoshiarpur, has already conducted an inquiry and stated that there is no financial embezzlement at all. If 4,601 sanction letters were given out by me, as is being claimed, where is the evidence of distribution? So, it is all a made-up story.

How do you see your BJP rival Anita Som Parkash?

Her husband and sitting MP Som Parkash was not active in the constituency. He had no personal touch with the people in the constituency beyond Phagwara. Moreover, the party is not in any alliance this time with SAD, as in 2019, and it remains to be a big disadvantage to them.

You were Congress candidate even in 2019 and you lost by about 48,000 votes. How will you work now?

I had won in five of nine segments then. May be I had underestimated the response in some areas, especially in the belt adjoining HP. But in AAP, I am feeling better placed. The zero electricity bill scheme is giving a big boost to the party.

What is your roadmap for the next five years for Hoshiarpur?

Being a doctor, my first priority will be to set up a government hospital in Jalandhar for which promises are being made for over a decade. I also have a plan to upgrade the regional campus of Panjab University to a full-fledged university. I also intend to get a PSU of the level of Rail Coach Factory in Hoshiarpur for employment generation. There is a need for better rail connectivity between Tanda to Hoshiarpur and four-laning of Hoshiarpur to Garhshankar and Hoshiarpur to Dasuya. Falling in the foothill area, Hoshiarpur has a huge potential for tourism. So, I will be working on that too.

