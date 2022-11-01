Jagir Kaur’s stand makes SAD jittery

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, October 31

A firm stance taken by SAD leader Bibi Jagir Kaur to contest the forthcoming SGPC chief poll independently has made the party’s top leaders jittery.

While Jagir Kaur has had to lobby hard for garnering support for herself, even top SAD leaders, including party chief Sukhbir Badal and his brother-in-law Bikram Singh Majithia, have had to hold meetings with SGPC members to ensure that they stick to the SAD stand.

Majithia has been daily galvanising support for the party and sharing pictures of his meetings with the Majha area members of the committee.

Maintaining her resolve to contest the poll even after meeting Sukhbir’s envoys — Daljit Singh Cheema and Surjit Singh Rakhra — Jagir Kaur even today continued holding meetings with SGPC members from Doaba. Of the nearly 30-35 SGPC members of Doaba, she is expecting that nearly half could be on her side. She is banking on several rebel Akali leaders who had either joined Congress or BJP or moved to smaller Akali factions to come to her aide.

MLA Sukhpal Khaira has slammed her for taking 25 years to speak up against Akali Dal over its ‘lifafa culture’.