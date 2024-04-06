Jail inmate dies by suicide in Ropar

Ropar, April 5
A 57-year-old inmate died by suicide at the Ropar jail yesterday.
The deceased has been identified as Mohan Mahanto, a native of Nepal, who was awarded life sentence in a murder case 17 years ago.
Gurnam Singh, superintendent, Ropar jail, said Mahanto was suffering from multiple ailments, including cancer, and was receiving treatment from the PGI, Chandigarh.
The doctors had asked him to prepare for a surgery yesterday.
His body had been sent to the Civil Hospital for the post-mortem examination, said Gurnam.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress manifesto vows to bring MSP law, raise quota cap, scrap Agnipath
Promises to stop ‘weaponisation’ of agencies | Pledges 50% j...
China carving out 175 more villages across Arunachal
Already has 628 such ‘prosperous settlements’ near LAC