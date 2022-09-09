Jalandhar lad bags 19th rank in NEET

Jalandhar, September 8
Much to the joy of a Jalandhar-based doctor couple, their son Anmol Garg has bagged the 19th rank in the NEET-UG examination, result of which was declared yesterday. He scored 705 marks out of 720.
Anmol’s father, Dr Nitish Garg, is a cardiologist and his mother Dr Vandana Garg is also a MBBS doctor. “We hope to see him study at AIIMS,” said an elated father.
Anmol Garg, who has been a student of Apeejay School, said “My parents guided me, and ensured that I remained focussed”, he beamed.
Ayush Goyal of St Soldier School got the 136th rank and Tanmaydeep Chhatwal bagged 415th rank.
