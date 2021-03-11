Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa takes stock of repair works

Muktsar, May 13
Revenue and Water Resources Minister Brahm Shankar Jimpa today visited Thandewala village to take stock of the ongoing repair works of Sirhind Feeder canal, which developed breach twice. The closure of the canal considered as a lifeline of the region has affected sowing of cotton crop in Muktsar and Fazilka districts, besides affecting kinnow growers. Jimpa said, “We are taking it seriously and probe is underway. After the repair works, water supply will start within a week.”
