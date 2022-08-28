Kin blame doctors for woman’s death, protest outside DC office

Bathinda, August 27
Family members of a woman who died at another hospital after her delivery at the local Civil Hospital staged a protest today outside the DC’s office seeking justice and legal action against the doctors and hospital staff concerned.
They alleged that due to the negligence of the doctors and nurses at the hospital, the condition of the patient deteriorated and when her condition became critical, she was referred to Faridkot, where she died.
Harpreet Kaur, a resident of Rodi village in Talwandi Sabo, was admitted to the Civil Hospital for delivery. After the delivery, her condition deteriorated and she was referred by the doctors to Faridkot Medical College. The family members alleged that doctors at Faridkot Medical College told them that due to negligence, the infection had spread in the woman’s body, which led to her death.
The SMO, Dr Satish Goyal, said, “We have not got any complaint in this regard so far.”
DSP Gurpreet Singh said the family had alleged negligence on the part of the doctors while operating upon her. “I have asked them to move an application; we will probe the matter and get the postmortem done from a board of doctors.”
