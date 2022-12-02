Lawrence Bishnoi gang member held with 20 pistols, cartridges in Mohali's Dhakoli

Mohali, December 2
In a joint operation with Mohali Police, Punjab Police’s Anti Gangster Task Force (AGTF) on Friday arrested a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang from the Old Ambala Road in Dhakoli and recovered 20 pistols and an Innova car from his possession.
The accused, an inter-state weapon smuggler, has been identified as Bunty of Bhiwani in Haryana.
Giving details about the arrest, Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said Bunty was arrested with 20 pistols, including three .30 Caliber with 2 magazines, two 9MM with 2 magazines and 15 Indian-made pistols with 40 live cartridges and 11 magazines. The police also recovered an Innova car bearing registration no HR-38-Q-2297 from the accused, he added.
DGP Yadav said preliminary investigations revealed that he was a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was tasked to deliver the consignment of weapons to the members of Bishnoi gang on the directions of foreign-based gangster Satinderjit Singh Brar, alias Goldy Brar. Further investigation was under way to find out his involvement in criminal cases, he added.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered under Sections 25(6) & 25 (7) of the Arms Act at Dhakoli Police Station in Zirakpur.
#AGTF, in a joint operation with @sasnagarpolice arrests gang member of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang from #Dhakoli. Recovered 20 pistols & Innova car.— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) December 2, 2022
Arrested Inter-state smuggler from #Haryana, who was assigned to deliver weapons on the instructions of Goldy Brar. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VdIggoRBZM
