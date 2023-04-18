 Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim : The Tribune India

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim

Lost father & daughter due to false cases: Amritsar victim

SIT: Was falsely implicated for extortion



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, April 17

All hell broke loose when Inspector Inderjit Singh (since dismissed) arrested money exchanger Gurparkash Singh on the allegations of possessing drugs and helping drug smugglers in June 2014.

Loss of reputation aside, six-year-old daughter of Gurparkash died of the shock seeing his father in police custody and his father died while fighting the legal battle.

The three reports by the special investigation team (SIT) opened recently state that Gurparkash was falsely implicated by tainted cop Inderjit to extort money from him. Gurparkash said finally there was some justice as Inderjit had been behind bars since June 2018 and his senior Raj Jit Singh was dismissed from the service today. “Hope this prevents similar cases in future,” he said. “I lost my daughter and my family’s reputation as the false case brought with it a drug smuggler’s stigma,” said Gurparkash who ran a money exchanger shop at Landa Bazar here.

“My father died during the legal battle, which still continues to prove my innocence. Not only was I implicated in a drug case, my name was also dragged in a case of ‘hawala’ transactions,” he told The Tribune. His wife Gagandeep Kaur said, “We still feel scared and insecure when some unidentified person or the police visit our home. We have faced inexplicable struggle and harassment at the hands of the police.”

Showing a picture of her deceased daughter, tears rolled down from her eyes. “We cannot forget those dark days. My daughter Namanjot was shocked after meeting her father in the jail. Her friends told her that her father (Gurparkash) will not return from the jail for years. She went into a coma and died two months later,” she said.

Gurparkash said he was picked from a public washroom at Landa Bazar on June 24, 2014, in full public view and taken to the Tarn Taran CIA office. The cops demanded Rs 20 lakh or the transfer of his property in their names for releasing him. “Unable to meet their demand, the police planted 500 gm heroin against me four days later,” he alleged. He was allegedly named by a drug peddler who had once exchanged dollars from him in 2011.

“My daughter’s death left me shaken to the core. During her cremation, I told the media that Inderjit had demanded Rs 20 lakh from me. To avenge that, he implicated me in another case that was registered on June 6, 2014, in Tarn Taran. I was accused of hawala transactions,” he said.

“We spent around Rs 15 lakh, which my family borrowed from relatives, for fighting the legal battle. My father Prem Singh, who died in 2019, filed a writ petition in the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the Tarn Taran cops. Finding themselves in a soup, the cops pressured my father and family so much that they were forced to withdraw the petition,” Gurparkash claimed.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur goes missing at Mt Annapurna in Nepal

2
Diaspora

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

3
Punjab

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

4
Nation

Atiq Ahmed shot 8 times in head, neck, chest; brother Ashraf 5: Preliminary autopsy report

5
Nation

Gunner admits to killings, claims 'physical abuse'

6
Amritsar

Amritpal case: Permission obtained for NSA detainees in Assam jail to meet their kin, claims SGPC

7
Sports

Virat Kohli-Sourav Ganguly drama continues; after 'no handshake', RCB star unfollows Dada on Instagram

8
Punjab

Punjab cop honoured for taking on drug smugglers, gangsters in Khanna

9
Punjab

AIG Raj Jit sacked over drug mafia 'links'

10
Nation

College girl returning from exam shot dead in broad daylight in UP’s Jalaun; one arrested

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

Supreme Court begins hearing arguments on pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriages

The case is being heard by a five-judge Constitution bench c...

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

Climber Baljeet Kaur found alive a day after she went missing on Mt Annapurna in Nepal

An aerial search mission was initiated on Tuesday morning on...

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

California gurdwara shooting: Police arrest 17 men with machine gun, AK-47 in possession

Two of the people arrested are mafia members who are 'wanted...

What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

Video: What led to rivalry in California’s ‘mini Punjab’s’ Sikh community where ‘brothers are fighting against brothers’

17 men have been arrested from California's Sikh community w...

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan appointed acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweets to this effect


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Amritsar MC seals nine shops of property tax defaulters

Estate wing demolishes two illegal kiosks in Amritsar

Wheat harvest picks up pace in Amritsar district

8-hour power cuts come into force, veggie growers hit

Heroin, Rs 5L drug money confiscated from pedller

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; ‘was sexually harassed, sodomised by them’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

PGI to treat alcoholics with liver ailments under one roof in Chandigarh

First minimally invasive heart procedure done at PGI Chandigarh

Chandigarh in grip of heat wave as mercury soars to 40 °C

Affordable Housing: Rs 500 hike in ground floor rent proposed for small flats in Chandigarh

Burail man held for snatchings; used chain to take loan from firm

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

Delhi court sends gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to 7-day NIA custody

AAP renominates Oberoi, Iqbal for MCD mayoral poll

SC refuses to halt work of Delhi Metro Phase-IV

L-G warns Delhi CM Kejriwal over allegations on power subsidy

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: Issues unresolved, residents not amused by Punjab CM’s speech

Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll: AAP picks up gauntlet to keep Congress, SAD at bay

Show-cause notices to Sushil Rinku for displaying posters sans nod

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring leads placard campaign against govt

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, mid-day meal scheme contract staff meet Bhagwant Mann

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

Newborn stolen from hospital ward, recovered within 10 hrs

MC collects record Rs 261.33-cr revenue, 38% up from 2021-22

‘Sealed’ community centre in BRS Nagar to reopen soon

Woman dies, 24 more test +ve for Covid

Two snatchers get 5-yr RI, fined Rs 10K each

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

Fissures appear in PUTA over ‘arbitrary’ statements

District Bar Association protests arrest of Kapurthala advocate

Hit by car, biker dies at Fatehgarh Sahib

Patiala doctor commissioned in ITBP

Former Punjabi University professor passes away