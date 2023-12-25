Lowest MGNREGS funds allocated to Punjab in last 3 years

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 24

The Centre has released funds totalling Rs 1,18,213.27 lakh to Punjab during the last fiscal 2022-23, which was around 13 per cent of the total funds allocated to the states across the country under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS). It is the lowest that the state has received in the past three years.

This is less than Rs 1,25,759.36 lakh that Punjab had received in 2021-22 and Rs 1,23,913.55 lakh in 2020-21. Also, Punjab workers under the MGNREGS were given less money per day as compared to other states.

This was disclosed by Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti in reply to a question asked by Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora during the ongoing winter session of the Parliament. Arora had asked about the amount allocated under the MGNREGS in the last three years and the quantum of funds disbursed to each state/UT. Arora said the reduced allocation was a great injustice to the people of Punjab.

As per the official data, Punjab stands at 16th position in the allocation of MGNREGS funds for 2022-23. Uttar Pradesh topped the country with funds totalling Rs 10,62,900.83 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu with Rs 9,70,662.48 lakh.

