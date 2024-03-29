Malerkotla DC tells parties to obtain permission for poll-related activities

Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 28

Political parties and their representatives have been asked to take prior permission for any election related event before initiating preparation for campaigning activity.

Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments falling under Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies have been advised to explain the modalities and the need to obtain prior permission for various activities by convening meetings at their level.

Though the permissions can be granted within 24 hours, the request has to be submitted 48 hours in advance either on the Suvidha application or directly to the District Election Officer or the ARO, as the case may be.

“Besides making a formal call from the district office, we have advised all Assistant Returning Officers to convene meetings of political parties and their representatives of their respective segments and explain modalities and need of taking prior permissions for all election related activities as the code of conduct is in force,” said DC Pallavi.

Malerkotla ARO Aparna MB and Amargarh ARO Gurmit Kumar Bansal have confirmed having updated representatives of various political parties about the guidelines of the ECI regarding necessity of taking prior permission for various election related activities.

