 Malerkotla DC tells parties to obtain permission for poll-related activities : The Tribune India

  Punjab
  Malerkotla DC tells parties to obtain permission for poll-related activities

Malerkotla DC tells parties to obtain permission for poll-related activities

Malerkotla DC tells parties to obtain permission for poll-related activities

Amargarh ARO Gurmit Kumar Bansal at a meeting with representatives of political parties.



Our Correspondent

Malerkotla, March 28

Political parties and their representatives have been asked to take prior permission for any election related event before initiating preparation for campaigning activity.

REQUEST ON SUVIDHA APP

Malerkotla District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner has called upon all political parties and their representatives to take prior permission on Suvidha application whenever they intend to hold public meetings, processions, door-to-door campaigns or distribution of pamphlets related to election for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur Lok Sabha constituencies.

ACTIVITIES WHICH ARO CAN PERMIT

Assistant Return Officer (ARO) could grant permission for activities such as, street corner meeting, air balloons, opening temporary party offices, taking out procession, door-to-door canvassing, display banners, flags, posters, hoardings and unipole, vehicle with loudspeaker, holding meetings, rallies, pamphlet distribution and use of loudspeakers.

Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) for Amargarh and Malerkotla Assembly segments falling under Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur parliamentary constituencies have been advised to explain the modalities and the need to obtain prior permission for various activities by convening meetings at their level.

Though the permissions can be granted within 24 hours, the request has to be submitted 48 hours in advance either on the Suvidha application or directly to the District Election Officer or the ARO, as the case may be.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Pallavi has called upon all political parties and their representatives to take prior permission on Suvidha application whenever they intend to hold public meetings, processions, door-to-door campaigns or distribution of pamphlets related to election for Fatehgarh Sahib and Sangrur Lok Sabha constituencies under the jurisdiction of Malerkotla district.

“Besides making a formal call from the district office, we have advised all Assistant Returning Officers to convene meetings of political parties and their representatives of their respective segments and explain modalities and need of taking prior permissions for all election related activities as the code of conduct is in force,” said DC Pallavi.

Malerkotla ARO Aparna MB and Amargarh ARO Gurmit Kumar Bansal have confirmed having updated representatives of various political parties about the guidelines of the ECI regarding necessity of taking prior permission for various election related activities.

Street corner meeting, air balloons, opening temporary party offices, taking out procession, door-to-door canvassing, display banners, flags, posters, hoardings and unipole, vehicle with loudspeaker, holding meetings, rallies, pamphlet distribution and use of loudspeakers, were among activities for which permission could be granted by the ARO.

#Malerkotla


