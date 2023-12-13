Man nabbed with 13 illegal pistols sourced from MP

Amritsar, December 12
Smuggling of weapons from Madhya Pradesh continue in the state as Amritsar Commissionerate Police busted an inter-state arms smuggling racket with the arrest of one of its key members from Bhaini village near here and seized 13 pistols from him.
The arrested person has been identified as Amritpal Singh, alias Kallu (28) of Bhullar village in Tarn Taran district. He used to buy one pistol from Madhya Pradesh for Rs 35,000 and sell it for Rs 50,000 here. — TNS
1 killed in road mishap
Faridkot: Two bike riders crashed into a tractor on Tuesday. While the driver was killed on the spot, the pillion rider was admitted to the Moga Civil Hospital. The police have launched a probe. The duo was suspected to have stolen the motorcycle. A case has been registered.
