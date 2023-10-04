Manpreet Badal’s anticipatory bail plea rejected by Bathinda court

PTI

Chandigarh, October 4

Bathinda court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Punjab’s former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal in a case pertaining to purchase of two plots at Model Town in Bathinda.

The bail plea was rejected by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ram Kumar Singla.

Giving details, Manpreet’s legal counsel Advocate SS Bhinder said, “We put forward our arguments in the court in favour of bail to Manpreet Badal, but court not agreeing to our arguments has rejected the bail plea. Now we will go to the high court for the bail.”

Punjab Vigilance Bureau had registered a case against BJP leader Manpreet Badal and five others on charges of irregularities in the purchase of property.

Besides Manpreet, former Bathinda municipal corporation commissioner Bikramjit Shergill, Rajiv Kumar, Amandeep Singh, Vikas Arora and Pankaj have also been booked in the case. Of these, Rajiv Kumar and Amandeep Singh have been already arrested.

Acting on the complaint of former MLA Sarup Chand Singla in 2021, the bureau had started an investigation and booked them.

#Manpreet Badal