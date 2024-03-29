Gurmeet Singh Meeta surrenders in Beant Singh assassination case

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 28

Gurmeet Singh, alias Meeta, who was sentenced in the assassination case of former Chief Minister Beant Singh, today surrendered before the Chandigarh court.

Meeta surrendered after his premature release request was declined by the Chandigarh Administration.

Meeta was granted bail by Dr Aman Inder Singh Sandhu, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Chandigarh, on June 2, 2023, following the order of the Punjab and Haryana High Court passed in January 2023 to release all those convicts on regular bail who had completed their life sentences but the decision as regards to their permanent release was pending before the competent authorities.

The CJM court had granted bail subject to furnishing bail bond in the sum of two lakh with two sureties of like amount along with an undertaking by the family members of convict that in the event of premature release case of convict being rejected by the government, he would surrender to undergo further imprisonment.

Meeta was awarded life imprisonment by the Special CBI Court, Chandigarh, on August 1, 2007, in Beant’s murder case. He has already undergone imprisonment of more than 27 years.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.