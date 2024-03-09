Punjab minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian meets rain-affected Malwa farmers

Bathinda, March 8
Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Khuddian visited Nandgarh, Bajak, Kaljharani, Chak Atar Singh villages where crops were damaged due to hailstorm. He talked to farmers and reassured them that the government was always with them.
He instructed the officials present that a special survey of the fields affected by hailstorm should be conducted so that due compensation could be provided to the farmers soon.
Earlier today, Khuddian inaugurated a potato cold storage with a capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes at a cost of Rs 15 crore at Kangar village in the district.
