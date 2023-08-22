Monsoon fury — Punjab: 700 MGNREGA workers roped in

The Panchayati Raj Department had pulled out 700 workers from MGNREGA duties and put them at the disposal of the Gurdaspur administration during efforts to plug a 300-foot-wide, 30-foot-deep breach at Jagatpur Tanda village. Not only men, but women from surrounding area also came out in large numbers to plug the breach.
No of villages affected 1,925
No of districts affected 20
Human Lives lost 64
Missing persons 3
Houses damaged 3,868
Persons shifted 44,106
Relief camps 38
Inmates in camps 3,536
300 teams to check diseases
As the threat of vector-borne and water-borne diseases looms large, we have stationed 300 rapid response teams in flood-hit areas. The teams of IMA are on standby and several NGOs are also helping us combat spread of disease. — Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister
