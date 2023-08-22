Monsoon fury — Punjab: 700 MGNREGA workers roped in

The Panchayati Raj Department had pulled out 700 workers from MGNREGA duties and put them at the disposal of the Gurdaspur administration during efforts to plug a 300-foot-wide, 30-foot-deep breach at Jagatpur Tanda village. Not only men, but women from surrounding area also came out in large numbers to plug the breach.

Sukhbir takes a dig at CM

SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on Monday condemned CM Bhagwant Mann for allegedly abandoning Punjabis in their hour of need by choosing to campaign in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Instead of standing by the affected farmers, Mann was ferrying his “boss” Kejriwal to these states, he said.

No of villages affected 1,925

No of districts affected 20

Human Lives lost 64

Missing persons 3

Houses damaged 3,868

Persons shifted 44,106

Relief camps 38

Inmates in camps 3,536

300 teams to check diseases As the threat of vector-borne and water-borne diseases looms large, we have stationed 300 rapid response teams in flood-hit areas. The teams of IMA are on standby and several NGOs are also helping us combat spread of disease. — Dr Balbir Singh, Health Minister

