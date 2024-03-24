NBS men ‘take over’ revolutionaries’ hideout

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 23

Members of ‘Naujwan Bharat Sabha’ (NBS) today broke the locks of an old-double storey building in the heart of the city which used to serve as hideout of freedom fighters Shaheed Bhagat Singh and his companions and took over its symbolic possession. The NBS members reportedly threw out all the material from the shop presently running on the ground floor.

Over the past several years, this organisation has been asking the state government to take charge of this historic building and convert it into a museum or a memorial.

“We have been urging the government for several years to convert this historical building into a museum, but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears. So, we had to take this extreme step,” said Manga Singh Ajaad of NBS.

Meanwhile, Harish Narang alias Happy, who has been running the shop for the past 35 years, said, “These people broke the locks and forcibly threw everything out of the shop. They also attacked two persons who were trying to calm things down.”

Narang also submitted a complaint to the police. DSP Sukhwinder Singh said that the police were looking into the matter.

