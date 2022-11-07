Neck sensor developed for better health of cattle

Tribune News Service

Ropar, November 6

A Pune-based start-up Areete Business Solutions with support of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Ropar, has developed a neck sensor with collar arrangement for cattle. It provides timely alerts on various health and heat condition of the cattle.

The ‘cattle health and heat monitoring solution’ measures various cattle parameters, including rumination, body temperature, activity level, heat cycle, lameness and GPS location.

According to Srinivas Subramanian, founder and MD of Areete Business Solutions, the cattle collar has been tested on more than 100 cattle giving exceptional accuracy above 90 per cent in various farms across Maharashtra.

The sensor in the collar sends all data to a cloud server and it is processed using AI-based analytics models with custom algorithms.

Prof Neeraj Goel, who headed the team for developing the software, said the sensor-based device helps in identifying the main challenges in cattle management for farmers. Along with detection, it will also alert and notify farmers to take necessary steps to upkeep their cattle.

These alerts are provided through a mobile app and web browser and farmers can use these notifications for enhancing productivity and predicting diseases of the cattle.

