Now, Amarjit Singh Samra opposes Jalandhar ticket to Punjab ex-CM Charanjit Channi

Jalandhar, April 18

Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary has found a sympathiser in the Congress with former minister and veteran leader Amarjit Singh Samra opposing the ticket to former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from Jalandhar.

“I fail to understand why the Congress could not find a single suitable Dalit leader from Jalandhar to contest the election. Jalandhar has 42 per cent Dalit population. Where was the need for the party to choose an outsider to contest from here? My opinion is that the party should reconsider the ticket and pass it down to a local leader. Vikramjit could have been a good option”, he said.

Vikramjit, who is the son of the late Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, has so far opposing Channi and been challenging MLAs Pargat Singh and Sukhwinder Kotli to ensure his victory in the elections. Samra has been close to the Chaudhary family. He said, “The party has made a big blunder in fielding Channi to Jalandhar. The SC community in Jalandhar is not happy with this decision as they too wanted a local person”.

Samra said, “The party did not even take Karamjeet Chaudhary, wife of the deceased MP, into confidence while announcing the ticket. We are daily hearing reports of Vikramjit revolting against Channi through the media. These are not good for the party. This way, we can lose our prestigious Jalandhar seat.”

Samra, who was also Markfed Chairman, said, “People in Jalandhar are worried as to how they would get their works done if they do not get a local MP. I am hearing that Channi has taken a house for two months. If he actually wanted to serve the people, he should have at least taken it for a year.”

Ironically, Samra is related to Jalandhar Cantonment MLA Pargat Singh. The latter’s daughter is wedded to Samra’s grandson.

