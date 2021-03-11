Sidhu Moosewala's murder: Opposition targets Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann over security downgrade

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 30

Citing collapse of law and order following the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala, the Punjab Congress today scaled up its protests in different parts of the state against the AAP,

Holding Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “directly responsible” for the singer’s death, the SAD sought a case against him for violating the oath of office by releasing confidential information about the withdrawal of security of prominent personalities, including Akal Takth Jathedar and political leaders.

PCC chief Raja Warring, who along with senior party leaders are camping in Moosa village, said: “He was not only a popular singer but our party leader. It is a political murder and the AAP leadership is answerable for downgrading his security despite threat perception.” Punjab Affairs incharge Harish Chaudhary also reached the village.

Bid to cover up govt failure IT cell’s attempt to deflect blame away from AAP govt is a cowardly act to cover up its failure. Narcissistic attempt to save their masters. — Raja Warring, PCC Chief

The party leadership has been by the side of the family and would ensure justice was done, said CLP Leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also at the village. In Chandigarh, a candle-light march was taken out this evening, seeking justice for the singer and resignation of CM Mann.

After the cremation of Moosewala’s mortal remains tomorrow, Punjab Congress will put in place the next course of action to corner the AAP government that was under criticism for pruning the security cover of persons facing threats and putting the life of persons at risk by making the list public for political gains.

Former Home Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa said party leaders would not only meet the Governor but also the Union Home Minister over the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab. The Congress is also planning to corner the AAP government in the upcoming Budget session of Vidhan Sabha

Meanwhile, a SAD delegation headed by president Sukhbir Singh Badal met Governor Banwarilal Purohit and urged him to dismiss Mann. “The CM doesn’t deserve to stay in office for even a minute more,” said the SAD president, demanding a National Investigation Agency probe into the killing. — TNS

AAP govt responsible: BJP

Chandigarh: The BJP on Monday sought dismissal of the “puppet government of Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadda, run through Bhagwant Mann”, besides sacking of the DGP. After meeting Governor Banwarilal Purohit, BJP president Ashwani Sharma said the AAP was responsible for the murder due to its “frivolous” decision to withdraw and prune the security of 423 persons facing serious threat. He was accompanied by state president Jeevan Gupta, Rajesh Bhagga, Subhash Sharma, SS Channi and Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi.

