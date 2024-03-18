Fazilka: Parents block highway against Education Dept revoking NOC to school

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 17

The parents of students of Mata Gujri Senior Secondary School, Chak Suhele Wala village, blocked Fazilka-Ferozepur highway near Jalalabad town against revoking No-Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by Education Department to the school.

The protest caused inconvenience to the commuters.

The NOC issued for Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) affiliation about 19 years ago was revoked by the Education Department on January 4 this year, on allegation that school management had encroached upon the panchayat land.

Now in a fresh letter dated March 15, issued by District Education Officer (Secondary) Fazilka, the management of the school has been asked not to offer admission to the students for academic year 2024-25 and necessary transfer certificate should be issued to the students presently studying in the school.

The parents pleaded that where would they get admission as their wards have completed several years in the school. They have demanded extension in the NOC at least for one year. About 2,200 students have been studying in the school, and now uncertainty prevails over their future.

It is pertinent to mention here that the schools is being managed by late former SAD MP Zora Singh Mann’s son Vardev Singh Noni Mann in his native village Chak Suhele Wala. Mann is reportedly aspirant of SAD ticket from Ferozepur parliamentary constituency.

2,200 students will be affected

In a letter dated March 15, issued by District Education Officer (Secondary) Fazilka, the management of the school has been asked not to offer admission to the students for academic year 2024-25 and necessary transfer certificate should be issued to the students presently studying in the school. About 2,200 students have been studying in the school, and now uncertainty prevails over their future.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Fazilka #Ferozepur