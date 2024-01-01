Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Chandigarh, January 1
Patiala DIG HS Bhullar will head the SIT investigating a case of drugs smuggling against SAD leader Bikram Majithia.
Director, Bureau of Investigation, LK Yadav, has issued the orders.
Bhullar replaces ADGP MS Chhina who retired on December 31.
