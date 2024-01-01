Patiala DIG HS Bhullar to head SIT probing drugs case against Bikram Majithia

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 1

Patiala DIG HS Bhullar will head the SIT investigating a case of drugs smuggling against SAD leader Bikram Majithia.

Director, Bureau of Investigation, LK Yadav, has issued the orders.

Bhullar replaces ADGP MS Chhina who retired on December 31.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bikram Majithia #Shiromani Akali Dal