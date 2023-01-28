Patwaris held for taking bribe

Chandigarh/Sangrur, Jan 27
A Vigilance Bureau team led by DSP Sukhwinder Singh on Friday arrested Patwari Sodhi Singh of Gobindpura and his helper Kulwinder Kumar Saini of Sukhchain Nagar red-handed while taking bribe of Rs 40,000 from Satnampura resident Shiv Raj Rana for mutation of a piece of land located in Panchhat village.
A case under Section 7 and 7(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against both.
In another incident, VB has arrested Patwari Balwinder Singh, posted in the Jalalabad, Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, for taking a bribe of Rs 15,000 and registering a forged mutation of agricultural land.
A VB spokesperson said an investigation was conducted on basis of complaint by Barjinder Singh and his brother Harjinder Singh of Khabbey Dogran village in the district.
