Punjab Congress for Rahul Gandhi as party president, passes resolution

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 21

All 290 Punjab Congress delegates today passed a unanimous resolution, urging Rahul Gandhi to take over the reins of the party as its national president.

The meeting was attended by Congress general secretary in-charge Harish Chaudhary, PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, CLP leader Partap Singh Bajwa and Returning Officer Manik Rao Thakre among others.

The delegates also passed another resolution, authorising Sonia Gandhi to appoint the party’s state unit presidents and members.

