Petrol bomb attack: Kotkapura cops bring three on production warrant

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, October 18

Ten days after some miscreants hurled petrol bombs at two liquor shops allegedly to intimidate those in the liquor business to pay extortion money, the Kotkapura police brought three persons on production warrants from Bathinda today.

Gurdit Singh (23), Sunil Kumar (21) and Rohit Kumar (21), all of Faridkot, were arrested by the Bathinda police on October 12 for allegedly collecting extortion money and threatening those not meeting their demands in Bathinda. The police had also seized some weapons from them.

The questioning of the arrested youths revealed that they were in the extortion business in league with two Canada and Malaysia-based gangsters. After the Bathinda police questioning found the alleged involvement of these youths in the October 8 attack, the Kotkapura police brought them on production warrants.

The liquor business in Faridkot district is owned by liquor baron and former SAD MLA Deep Malhotra for the current fiscal.

#Faridkot #Kotkapura