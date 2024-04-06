Police yet to trace assailants behind firing at medical shop in Mansa

Tribune News Service

Mansa, April 5

A day has passed since two masked men opened fire at a medical shop in Mansa, but the police has so far failed to trace the assailants.

Mansa City II police station has registered a case against two unknown motorcycle riders who escaped after firing bullets at the Mansa Medical Hall located on Rambagh road on Thursday. CCTV cameras are also being checked at various places by the police, but no clue has been found even on the second day.

Condemning the incident, the Mansa District Chemist Association team gave an ultimatum to the police till 2 pm on Friday and said that if the culprits are not caught then all the shops in the city would be closed. The chemist sssociation team met the SP (H) and SP Investigation today. District president of the association Ajay Kumar said that the police officers have assured that the case will be solved soon.

Due to the administration’s assurance, no further action is being taken now. The Punjab Chemist Association president Surinder Duggal and the team will outline the next action.

On the other hand, SHO Mansa City II police station Karamjit Singh said that they are investigating the matter.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mansa